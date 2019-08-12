World of Tanks VR Now Available in Hologate

Wargaming’s World of Tanks has been reimagined, andis now available in the Hologate system.

The partnership with Wargaming brings the popular multiplayer PC title to the Hologate world of VR. It’s the latest addition to the platform’s expanding third-party game lineup.

Staying true to the original experience, the company says, World of Tanks VR offers players a 2-8-player deathmatch and team deathmatch battles with “VR adapted tank controls, a convenient eye aiming system and plenty of places to fight across multiple, beautifully imagined virtual battle fields.”

They say the VR version will attract fans of not only the original PC game, but any players interested in virtual reality, war simulations and even esports. It’s now available at more than 300 locations across 21 countries.

“We are thrilled to start the global rollout of the game on Hologate,” said Anton Kolkovskiy, business development director in charge of the product at Wargaming. “We love how VR arcades bring people together to socialize, challenge each other and have fun.”

Additional information is available at www.hologate.com and www.wargaming.net.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 Prank Attack VR is on its way, too. It will be shown at Gamescom 2019 next week in Cologne, Germany, from Aug. 20-24.