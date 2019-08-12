Jazz Up Your Business! Amusement Expo to NOLA

As we all know by now, Amusement Expo International is making a 1,727-mile detour from its usual spot in Las Vegas to New Orleans next year from March 9-11.

“Jazz Up Your Business in the Big Easy” is the newly-announced theme for the Expo, which will kick off with another Education Day on March 9, followed by the two-day trade show, featuring the best games of the new decade.

AAMA and AMOA are actively planning with event organizers to make the show the best one to date. You can stay tuned for updates at www.amusementexpo.org.