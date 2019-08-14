GTI Asia China Expo Coming in September

The 11th GTI Asia China Expo in Guangzhou, China, will be held Sept. 10-12 featuring the most popular machines in the amusement industry, and aims to decipher new trends heading into 2020.

The GTI Expo will include more than 560 exhibitors from China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, New Zealand, India, Turkey, UAE, France and other countries around the world. A large number of buyers are expected, too, from countries such as Spain, the U.K. and U.S., Italy, Malaysia, Russia and more.

The expo expects to attract more than 150,000 visitors over the three-day show. Major sectors of the expo are kiddie rides, video games, outdoor and water park equipment, as well as virtual, augmented and mixed reality attractions. Click here to register or visit www.gtiexpo.com.tw/cnen for more information.