Longtime Skating Rink to Close

Another entertainment venue in Nebraska’s largest city will close this month, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

SkateDaze, which has been around in one carnation or another since 1946, plans to shut down on March 31. Owners Scott and Pam Cernik said in a statement that they “are ready to hang up their skates and pursue other passions.”

Now with an arcade, laser tag and other attractions, the roller-skating rink business began when Scott’s father, Frank, purchased a portable roller rink in 1946. He bought a brick-and-mortar rink in Fremont in 1950, opened “Skateland” in Omaha in 1968 and finally SkateDaze in 1982, coincidentally the same opening year of the former Family Fun Center XL (little more than three miles away), which closed its doors March 3.

“We were made an offer we couldn’t refuse for our building and land,” the family said in a statement. “It is our goal to not leave Omaha without a roller-skating facility. We have the best equipment and name in the industry, that is ready and waiting for the next great roller-skating entrepreneur.”

The rink is having its final skaters’ reunion from 8-11 p.m. on March 21 and a “last drink by the rink” from 10:30 p.m.-2 a.m. on March 23.

For more information about the final days at SkateDaze, visit www.skatedaze.com.