Small World for Industry Vets

Old industry friends ran into each other not once, but twice, within a couple of days recently.

Celebrating his 50th birthday in Santa Monica, Calif., Jon Brady (pictured at right), VP of business development with Player One Amusement Group and his wife Alicia ran into Mehdi Eghbal, senior VP of sales and business development at Adrenaline Amusements.

“What a small world, and in a city of millions, we literally ran into one another,” Jon wrote in an email to RePlay. “But it gets even smaller, as we had a flight out of LAX the next morning … and guess who we run into again?”