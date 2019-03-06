Omaha’s Family Fun Center Shutters After 37 Years in Biz

March 3 marked the final day of amusements for Family Fun Center in Omaha, Neb., which originally opened in 1982.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, the FEC had party rooms, arcade games, laser tag, paintball and mini-golf, and moved into a larger space – dubbed Family Fun Center XL – in 2012.

“Seven years later we have unfortunately found it impossible as a family-owned business to keep our doors open any longer with the changing times of video games in everyone’s homes and smart phones, as well as many other factors,” owners Chad Reznicek and Tony Farrington said in a statement.

Reznicek’s father, Eddie, opened the first Family Fun Center in 1979 in nearby Fremont, a second a bit further away in Grand Island in 1981, and closed both of those when he opened the Omaha location in 1982. He operated the business for 25 years before Chad took over and, with Farrington, bought out Eddie, who died in 2013.

“One of the best parts of having a long-time business like ours,” the statement continued, “has been having customers come in who tell us that they used to come in as a kid and now they bring their own kids in.”