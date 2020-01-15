Who’s Ready? Amusement Expo Gets Set for New Orleans Event

The AMOA/AAMA Amusement Expo International is right around the corner, and it’s time to register and book travel to New Orleans, where the trade show is being held this year in lieu of its usual spot in Las Vegas.

March 9-11 are the dates you’ll want to be in the Big Easy; the expo and all of its educational sessions will be held there at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. As in year’s past, Amusement Expo has co-located with the National Bulk & Vending Assn. and Laser Tag conventions.

Before Jan. 27, affiliate member badges for the event are $85; non-member badges are $150; and non-exhibiting manufacturers and suppliers pay a flat $500 fee. After Jan. 27, costs are $105, $175 and $500 for those respective groups.

While details on the educational opportunities haven’t yet been released, show goers can expect a full-day slate of experts discussing operations, new technologies and all sorts of stuff that’ll help you better run your amusement business. For a third straight year, the expo also plans a dedicated track focused on VR.

Larry Johnson, a 30-year industry vet, has been announced as a keynote speaker. Johnson is the co-author of the top-selling book Absolute Honesty: Building a Corporate Culture That Values Straight Talk and Rewards Integrity, as well as Generations Inc.: From Boomers to Linksters, Managing the Friction Between Generations at Work.

The kickoff keynote session is scheduled for March 9 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. The education sessions that day will follow, from 9:45 a.m.-4 p.m. A closing session is set for 4-5 p.m., followed by the All-Industry Gala Reception from 5:15-7:15 p.m.

The trade show itself, with all the new games and products from across the industry, will be held March 10 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and March 11 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Stay tuned to the RePlay newsletter for more information as it comes out, and grab a copy of our March issue, which will have a full rundown of what to expect, including manufacturers’ latest and greatest games. Learn more at www.amusementexpo.org.