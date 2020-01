A customized, one-of-a-kind Valley home billiards table will be given to one lucky Las Vegas pool player at this year’s World Pool Championships. The giveaway table celebrates VNEA’s 40th anniversary holding the tournament.

“These tables are always a hit and this beauty would look incredible in one of our amazing players’ homes!” VNEA said. The event will be held May 21-30 at Bally’s Hotel & Casino. See full tournament details here or visit www.vnea.com for more information.