Jim Weber Joins Paramount Group

Paramount Management Group, a leading operator of ATMs and associated technologies, has announced the appointment of Jim Weber as its new director of operations. Weber joins Paramount with more than 15 years of ATM industry experience.

“We are extremely happy to welcome Jim to the Paramount family and look forward to his contributions as we achieve our aggressive growth plans,” said Dennis Ream, Paramount’s COO/CFO.

Prior to joining Paramount, Weber served as vice president of operations at Payment Alliance International, the second largest independent ATM operator in the U.S. During his tenure there, Weber served in a variety of finance and operations positions.

“I am very excited to join the Paramount team and look forward to working with this very talented and committed group,” Weber said. “As the ATM industry continues to evolve, only companies that remain creative, offer value to their customers and business partners, and have the right vision and stability will achieve success. Paramount has demonstrated that they have these components and I am very proud to be a part of this winning team.” Learn more at www.paramountmgp.com.