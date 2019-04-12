VR Arena Earns $30K in 30 Days

The world’s first VR Arena from developer Virtuix was installed March 7 at Pinballz in Austin, Texas, and the company reports a whopping $30,000 in revenue during its first month in operation.

“VR Arena has exceeded our expectations,” said Darren Spohn, owner of Pinballz, in a press release. “Guests are loving the experience, and we see strong repeat play. Thanks to the eSports prize competitions, we’re able to attract a new audience of games and entice guests to play again and again.

Virtuix, with its partner Funovation, says that the new VR attraction garnered 2,200 plays with a repeat play rate of 15 percent (1,800 guests). Players ranged in age from 5-65, with an average age of 26.

