AMI Has Keith Richards Contest

The jukebox company AMI Entertainment just announced a contest to win the 30th anniversary deluxe box set for Keith Richards’ debut solo album, Talk is Cheap.

It’s a six-disc box set that includes six unreleased bonus tracks, an 80-page hardcover book and other memorabilia. The original album first released in 1988 and AMI calls the new set “a must-have for any classic rock collection.”

Fans can enter using the AMI Music app, available on iOS and Android. Contest entry ends April 24. For more information, visit www.amientertainment.com.