The world’s first VR Arena from Virtuix was installed in March at Pinballz FEC, and it’s continuing showing healthy revenue numbers – $52,000 in its first two months, according to the company.

While revenue slowed slightly in the second month compared with the first, repeat play went up significantly. Overall, there was 26 percent repeat play over the first two months.

Virtuix is marketing the eSports arena as an anchor attraction. More details are available at www.virtuix.com.