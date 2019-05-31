Farah’s Fun Day Swipes Intercard

A small fun center chain in the Middle East country of Qatar recently installed Intercard’s technology at their four locations, one an FEC called Farah’s Fun Day and three Farah Park indoor theme park venues.

Farah’s Fun Day is one of the first air-conditioned indoor amusement facilities for children and families in Qatar, and offers video and redemption games, rides and other year-round activities. Snacks at a candy shop and café are also available there.

“The installation has been very smooth,” said executive manager Fouad Chehade. “The support from the local dealer Chimera Solutions Qatar and the Intercard team has been tremendous.”

More information is available at www.intercardinc.com and www.facebook.com/farahinqatar.