The central Washington city of Yakima will officially have its first arcade bar with the grand opening of Drink’N Games on June 8.

With more than 30 different arcade games for people to enjoy, the venue is usually 21-plus, but Sundays will be family days, according to YakTriNews.com.

“Just come check it out,” said owner Jaime Burns. “These are things we used to do in our childhood and it’s fun to see these games.” You can follow the business along on Facebook: www.facebook.com/DrinkNGamesBar.