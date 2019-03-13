Visa Sponsors ATMIA Academy Scholarships

The ATM Industry Association (ATMIA) has announced that credit card giant Visa is sponsoring scholarships for 10 industry professionals to the association’s International ATM Operators Certification programs.

The online courses offered through the ATMIA Academy are designed for ATM operators doing business in regional, national and global markets. Content draws on the collective knowledge of the association’s members and is based on extensive research into the operating practices and procedures of ATM businesses worldwide.

According to association officials, the five courses detail ATM operator responsibilities with several short, interactive and highly informative sessions. A learn-at-your-own-pace approach provides flexibility for participants to move through each session on their own schedule. Applications for a scholarship will be accepted through March 29.

The following are requirements for each applicant:

-Must be employed within the ATM industry

-Employer must be an ATMIA member in good standing

-Must commit to completing the entire curriculum

-Only one scholarship will be awarded per organization

-Complete contact information, including email

Applicants must submit a letter explaining why they’re interested in completing the program. Letters must be less than 500 words and sent to ATMIA USA executive director, David Tente at [email protected] with the word “Scholarship” in the subject line. The 10 scholarship recipients will be selected no later than April 12 and courses will be available May 1.

For additional information, contact the ATMIA at: www.atmia.com.