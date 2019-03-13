Laser Tag Lover Goes for 50th State

Laurie Jean Britton is a laser tag enthusiast and blogger from upstate New York who will complete her journey to play laser tag in all 50 states once she visits Laser Quest of North Richland Hills, Texas, on March 28.

She’ll be joined by laser tag inventor George Carter III, who opened the first laser tag attraction in the Dallas area on March 28, 1984. The world celebrates it as International Laser Tag Day, making Britton’s visit coincide with the 35th anniversary. Laser Quest will have $5 laser tag games from 5-9 p.m. that day, along with refreshments and a special presentation that’s open to the public (reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 817-281-0360).

Britton will be considered the first person to accomplish the goal, and has been documenting the five-year journey on her website, www.tiviachickloveslasertag.com.

“In researching our vast our vast archives, the staff of the Laser Tag Museum could not find any records in the past 35 years of anyone making such a claim,” said museum curator Erik Guthrie. “Therefore, we can confidently state that when Laurie Jean Britton plays laser tag in Texas, she would be the first person ever to play laser tag in all 50 states.”