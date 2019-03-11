FEC Webinar On Tap

Industry expert Frank “the Crank” Seninsky will present a free webinar on the IAAPA FEC Benchmark Report Tuesday, March 19, at noon Eastern time.

“After dealing with more than 1,000 FEC financials over the past 30 years, I can offer you my opinions how to best interpret the data collected in the IAAPA FEC Benchmark Report,” he wrote. “In this webinar, I will provide you with the tried and true AEM (Amusement Entertainment Management) FEC financial benchmarks.”

IAAPA members can download the report for free and non-members can purchase it for $499.

Either way, interested parties can sign up for the webinar for free here.