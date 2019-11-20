Taito Debuts GunArena

As you’ve walked the IAAPA trade show floor, you may have come across GunArena from manufacturer Taito, on display at the UNIS Booth #840. The airsoft gun video game hybrid allows players to shoot real BBs at a video game screen (for safety, a sensor at the bottom of the gun only lets it fire at the screen).

The game screen absorbs the impact of the shot and collects them in a box. According to Arcade Heroes, the game began testing in Japan last year. More information is available at www.gunarena.jp.