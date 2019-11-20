Bay Tek Debuts Redesigned Skee-Ball

Skee-Ball Classic and Skee-Ball Glow from Bay Tek Entertainment are at IAAPA Expo this week. Shipping in January, the games will replace Bay Tek’s current Skee-Ball lineup at that time. Patented in 1908, Skee-Ball is the original alley roller game, and Bay Tek notes that it’s gone through some serious upgrades this go-around.

The Classic model retains the original look and feel, complete with elaborate and detailed craftsmanship. Bay Tek says it’s perfect for retro-styled locations and will be sure to satisfy Skee-Ball purists as the front and side metal cages have been kept intact.

Their Glow edition comes with a lighting package that has “all the glitz and glam you’d expect from a boardwalk game in the early 1900s.” It’s ideal for low-lit FECs and game rooms where the lanes need to stand out from other bright, attention-grabbing games.

“Today’s families are becoming more and more multi-generational, and nostalgic brands continue to grow in popularity with no sign of slowing down,” said Bay Tek President Jim Keane. “We know that the Skee-Ball brand is familiar and appealing to players, and we wanted to invest in that to create even more of a connection with consumers.”

Learn more at IAAPA Booth #1015 or online at www.baytekent.com.