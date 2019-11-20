After D&B Install, Virtuix Arena at IAAPA

Fresh off an install at the Houston Dave & Buster’s location, Virtuix’s Omni Arena has been exhibited on the IAAPA trade show floor this week. The Houston venue is the second D&B location to offer the esports experience (one has operated in Austin since May).

“We are thrilled to bring Omni Arena to a second Dave & Buster’s location,” said Virtuix founder and CEO Jan Goetgeluk. “Data from the Austin location indicated high repeat play and customer satisfaction rates. We believe Omni Arena’s unique, active experience fits well with Dave & Buster’s target audience.”

The arena is a full-body, competitive virtual reality attraction for up to four players. Motion platforms enable players to walk and run around inside video games. Guests can compete for top spots on leaderboards and win a share of a $100,000 esports prize pool, sponsored by Virtuix.

If you haven't seen it yet, Virtuix is at Booth #2686.