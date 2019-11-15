Stern Pinball Showing Jurassic Park, Elvira Games

The two most recent pinball machines from Stern – Jurassic Park and Elvira’s House of Horrors will make their IAAPA debut next week. Both games are shipping now.

Like the blockbuster movie franchise, the Jurassic Park pinball experience “generates heart-pounding excitement as the player progresses through the game.” As for the Elvira pin, it’s the “third and campiest installment of the Elvira pinball trilogy.” Trying to sell her mansion through “Alternate Realty,” the house in haunted by movie characters from Elvira’s past.

Of course, Stern will also have Deadpool, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars Comic Art and The Munsters at their booth. Read a bit more about Jurassic Park in the July 29 Instant RePlay and more about Elvira’s House of Horrors in the Sept. 20 edition. Visit them all at Booth #2006 on the trade show floor or online at www.sternpinball.com.