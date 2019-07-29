Stern Roars With Jurassic Park

Stern Pinball’s next title will be Jurassic Park, releasing in pro, premium and limited-edition models. It’s expected to ship domestically in late August and early September, and in September for export markets.

The game was mapped out by Keith Elwin, the award-winning designer of Iron Maiden who’s considered by many to be one of the world’s best competitive pinball players.

“After joining Stern a few years ago, Keith continues to have some pinballs in street operation, and understands fun for the great and the casual player,” Stern said.

The goal of the Jurassic Park game is for the players to capture escaped dinosaurs and rescue park staff. The play action is enhanced with John Williams’ Jurassic music and LCD graphics. A hand-drawn art package was created for each version by pinball artist Johnny Bergeron.

The pro model will cost $5,999; $7,599 for the premium model; and $8,999 for the limited-edition model (500 will be produced). More information is available at www.sternpinball.com.