Stern Announces Elvira Pin

Elvira’s House of Horrors, the third installment of the Elvira pinball machine series, was recently made available by Stern Pinball. And guess what, pinfans? The Mistress of the Dark herself, Cassandra Peterson, will be on-hand at the coming Pinball Expo to pull the curtains back on the new game and sign autographs. (Learn more about the annual pinfest at www.pinballexpo.org.)

The game was developed in collaboration with the Whizbang Pinball Studio team of Greg Freres and Dennis Nordman, who developed the first two Elvira games. It comes in premium, limited edition (400 units) and signature edition (50 units).

They all feature Elvira’s “House of Horror,” the Victorian fixer-upper “full of creepy charm and supernatural surprises.” Numerous other elements from the game immerse players in a “fun, campy, B-movie universe filled with all of the humor expected from the Mistress of the Dark.”

More information is available at www.sternpinball.com.