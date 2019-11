The Indian Assn. of Amusement Parks and Industries will be exhibiting at IAAPA this year (Booth #3337). They recently announced that booth space for their show, held Feb. 26-28, 2020, in Mumbai, India, is nearly booked up. Called IAAPA Amusement Expo 2020, the event is a prime way to reach out to prospects in the Indian marketplace. Learn more about registering at www.iaapi.org, and email [email protected] for more information.