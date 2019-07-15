“Spring Into Summer” With Raw Thrills Deal

Raw Thrills has special finance deals on all of its titles through Aug. 31, the company reports. A minimum purchase of $10,000 is required, and all deals must be funded by Sept. 30.

The terms include 12 months at 1.9 percent APR; 24 months at 5.99 percent APR; 36 months at 5.99 percent APR; 60 months at 6.99 percent APR. The first payment and a $250 document fee are due at signing, and the following payment will be due 30 days later.

Financing is provided by Univest Capital, Inc., whose business development manager Jim Hines can be reached at [email protected] or 484-913-1598 for more information.