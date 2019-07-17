Paramount Management Acquires EZ Payments

Paramount Management Group, one of the nation’s leading ATM providers, recently announced the acquisition of the Puerto Rico-based EZ Payments, Inc.

“By adding EZ Payments and their large installed base of leading local and international retailers to our existing portfolio, Paramount is now uniquely positioned to provide additional services to our retail and financial institution customers,” said Jorge Fernandez, Paramount’s chief development and marketing officer.

Paramount’s services include the placement and operation of ATMs, digital media solutions as well as consumer bill pay, money remittance, gift card dispensing and cryptocurrency solutions.

Founded more than 18 years ago by Jose Vargas, EZ Payments is widely viewed as one of the pioneering independent ATM deployers in Puerto Rico, having established relationships with some of the leading retailers throughout the island.