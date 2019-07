Now extended through the end of July, Univest Capital is offering a “no payment until 2020” deal. Operators, they say, can get all of the equipment they need now, and not make a payment until Jan. 5.

At 7.99 percent APR, payment terms of 24, 36, 48 or 60 months are available. Contact Jim Hines for more information: [email protected] or call at 484-913-1598. Click here to submit the application.