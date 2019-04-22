Sister-Brother Duo Planning Pool Hall-Arcade

Trending
With a restaurant-bar opening next week, the owners of Alibi Eatery & Craft Bar plan on soon expanding with a pool hall and arcade, according to the Longview News-Journal.

The Longview, Texas, business will open in a former bar and grill location. The pool hall and arcade will open in about three months in a former sushi restaurant, according to the owner-general manager/sister-brother duo of Kasee Pringle-Kannard and Sean Swanson.

“We just want it to be a place where everyone is welcome and a place to hang out and socialize,” Pringle-Kannard said. Alibi Eatery doesn’t appear to have an online presence, but can be visited at 115 E. Tyler St. in Longview.

