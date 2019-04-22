Royal Pin Shuts Down Alley

A small Indiana bowling center chain is closing down one of its locations after some 40 years of business. It will see its final strikes on June 3.

Southern Bowl, the only bowling facility in Greenwood, Ind., will close after parent company Royal Pin announced that renovations would be too costly to complete and plans to turn it into a bowling entertainment center weren’t profitable, according to the Daily Journal. Royal Pin also operates Expo Bowl, Woodland Bowl and Western Bowl – all in Indianapolis, about a 20-minute drive from Southern Bowl.

“Our seniors are taking it a lot harder,” said location supervisor Keegan McCarthy. “They’re extremely disappoint. Many are saying they’ve been coming here for 30 years, bowling in leagues. They hate to see it go.” Royal Pin is welcoming those bowlers – and others – to bring their leagues, group events and open play to Expo Bowl, the nearest facility.

More information is available at www.royalpin.com.