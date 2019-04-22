Pinstack Coming Late 2019

The “fancy bowling alley/entertainment center/restaurant/bar game is getting bigger” in Austin, Texas later this year with the addition of North Texas-based Pinstack, according to Austin Eater.

Pinstack, which has other Texas locations in Plano, Las Colinas and Allen, features just about everything under the entertainment sun: a bowling alley, arcade, virtual reality games, laser tag, rock climbing walls, bumper cars, 20-foot-high ropes and even a giant 16-person foosball table.

There will also be two full bars and a restaurant serving American food. Pinstack will be competing against other nearby BECs like Punch Bowl Social and High 5.

Visit www.pinstackbowl.com for more information.