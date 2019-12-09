Semnox Installs at Ireland, India Parks

Funtasia Theme Parks in Ireland and VGP Marine Kingdom in India are two of the latest clients using Semnox’s Parafait cashless system.

“We chose to work with Semnox to adopt a cashless solution after seeing their 360 solution at some amusement parks in the UK,” said Funtasia Theme Parks owner Bernard McCormick. Funtasia has centers in Drogheda and Bettystown.

VGP Marine Kingdom in Chennai, India, was the other. Their new facility has India’s first underwater tunnel aquarium and one of the largest aquariums in that part of the world.

“We were scouting for national/international solution providers for the aquarium and decided Semnox would fit the bill as they are well-established and have a wide presence in the domestic and international arena,” said V.G.P. Premdas, owner of VGP Chennai. Learn more at www.semnox.com.