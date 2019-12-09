Omni Arena Hot at IAAPA; Virtuix, Hownd Partner Up

Virtuix has sold nearly 40 Omni Arena VR attractions to date, including one just ahead of the IAAPA show to Andretti Indoor Karting & Games.

“Given the performance of Omni Arena at our Orlando venue, we decided to purchase a second system for our new location opening in Katy, Texas,” reported Eddie Hamann, managing member at Andretti Karting. “Omni Arena has been well-received by our guests and has certainly exceeded our revenue expectations.”

Virtuix also unveiled their new game Elite Force, a Call of Duty-style shooter game. A busy show for the company, they also officially announced their partnership with Hownd, a foot-traffic generation platform, to drive repeat player traffic to Omni Arena operators.

“70 percent of Omni Arena players create a player profile, yielding the operator 1,000-1,500 email addresses and dates of birth each month,” said Jan Goetgeluk, founder and CEO of Virtuix. “Such incredible user data is only valuable when used for direct marketing that drives players back to the venue. Hownd is an expert at using player profiles for this purpose, and we expect that Omni Arena’s integration with the Hownd platform will increase repeat play even more.”

