Indisc Pinball Festival Coming Next Month

The four-day “pinball arcade party” at the Museum of Pinball in Banning, Calif., will be held from Jan. 9-12. Not only will more than 500 pinball machines and classic video games be set to free play, but the Indisc Pinball Festival will also host one of the largest Stern Pinball Pro Circuit events of the year – The Open IFPA World Championship.

That was recently designated as the fifth major pinball world championship. Other events include the Classics (I, II and Target Match Play), High Stakes, Women’s, Youth and Seniors.

A four-day pass is $150; children’s tickets are $20/day; and adult day passes are as low as $45. Prices increase Dec. 31. Get tickets here. More information is online at www.indisc.com and www.museumofpinball.org.