Playable Pinball Museum Opens in West Michigan

Terry Groves, a competitive pinball player from Battle Creek, Mich., has opened Playable Pinball Museum. Occupying part of a 23,000-sq.-ft. commercial plaza, Groves placed 16 restored machines there in October.

“I just wanted to bring these out, instead of putting them in a barn at my place, only being played when friends come over,” he said. “This way everybody can play them here.”

According to the Battle Creek Enquirer, the Playable Pinball Museum is open 24 hours a day to guests of the attached McCamly Plaza Hotel, and open to the public daily from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Most games are set to quarter play, but some of the newer ones are set at 75 cents per play.

Groves noted his classic pinball arcade is not technically a museum, since it does have more modern games, however, there are pins dating all the way back to 1947. If you want to stop by, the McCamly Plaza Hotel is located at 50 Capital Ave. SW in Battle Creek, adjacent to Kellogg Arena.