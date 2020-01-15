Sacoa Adds Chris Vecchione

Cashless system provider Sacoa recently announced the hire of industry veteran Chris Vecchione in the role of new national and international sales market.

“I and the entire Sacoa family are thrilled to welcome Chris to our company,” said CEO Sebastian Mochkovsky. “His years of coin-op distribution, route operations and familiarity with family fun centers make him a perfect fit for our company. Chris will not only increase our sales presence, but also develop a team to cover every state in the country.”

Added Vecchione, “I’ve known Sebastian for many years as both an operator and distributor, and have closely followed the growth of Sacoa. Their current hardware/software system is nothing short of incredible and I look forward to spreading that word nationwide.”

He can be reached at [email protected] or 215-749-0008.