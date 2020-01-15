Pearl Fishery Now Available

LAI Games recently reported that its new coin pusher redemption game Pearl Fishery, which made its debut at IAAPA 2019, is now in stock and shipping. The company said that earnings are “exceeding operators’ expectations for the game,” and that it’s been “out-earning expensive, large-scale pushers.”

“The game has been operating at 100 percent since install with no reported issues and is typically earning the same amount per player station as our larger six-player coin pushers,” said Shawn Hetzel, the game room director for Frankie’s, an FEC chain. “We are definitely exploring our options to add units to our other four locations.”

LAI says Pearl Fishery takes the classic appeal of a coin pusher and mixes it with the thrill of a multi-layered, big-ticket game. Players drop pearls down the pin board into a matrix of multipliers to win tickets and “Dragon Pearls” that give them access to a jackpot. See videos of it in action, plus more information, at www.laigames.com/pearl-fishery.