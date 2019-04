An FEC in Austin, Texas will be holding a grand reopening ceremony April 27 to celebrate their expansion to more than 100,000 sq. ft.

Pinballz Lake Creek recently added three large hotel-style conference rooms for parties and corporate events, a Formula 1-style go-kart track, a 6,400-sq.-ft. LED laser tag arena, kiddie games, a prize center and more games.

They’ll also be hosting a fundraiser for Gamers Outreach that day. For more information about the facility, visit www.pinballzarcade.com.