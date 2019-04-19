Andamiro USA Shipping Redeem Machine

A new self-service redemption kiosk, designed for game rooms of all sizes, is shipping now from Andamiro USA.

Dubbed the Redeem Machine, the kiosk “validates and secures new types of redemption items – collectible cards (an Andamiro specialty), character coins, tokens and chips – featured in a growing number of arcades,” according to a recent press release. Essentially, it takes back collectible cards and the like, recognizing their value and turning them into tickets.

Andamiro USA says the machine gives operators peace of mind by protecting assets, preventing theft and improving customer experience, allowing them to skip the line at the redemption counter. Go to www.andamirousa.com for more information.