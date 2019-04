Beth Standlee, Ben Jones and Harold Skripsky will be the highlighted speakers at Lasertron’s Laser Tag Conference held May 7-8 at the company’s facility in Rochester, N.Y.

Ann Krull, Dave Reiners and Bradford Doolittle are the other speakers, who will lead educational sessions on marketing, operation, hiring and training, customer service and more. Click here to register or visit www.laser-tron.com. You can also call Ann (305-257-3930) or Greg (716-748-6430) for further assistance.