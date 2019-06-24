Mario Kart VR in France

Along with its recent opening at K1 Speed in Irvine, Calif., Mario Kart VR has also officially launched in Marseille, France, according to Bandai Namco Amusement. Part of the VR Zone Portal there, the company has three other virtual reality titles on the platform: Argyle Shift, Hospital Escape Terror and The Big Fear of Heights Experience.

Located in EuropaCorp La Joliette, a high-tech movie theater, the VR experience is the first of its kind in the country.

“We offer a unique and unprecedented virtual reality (setup) in France, imagined in partnership with Bandai Namco,” the theater’s parent company Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont said in a statement. “Equipped with headphones and joysticks, you can challenge your friends on the tracks of Mario Kart, fly a ship in a futuristic Japan, play the tightrope walker on a board between two skyscrapers, and for the bravest, plunge into the heart of a haunted hospital.”