Lasertron Installs Santikos Arena

What’s billed as a “100 percent interactive” LED laser tag arena was recently installed by Lasertron for Santikos Entertainment’s facility in San Antonio, Texas.

The newest Santikos location is 87,000 sq. ft. and the new multi-level laser tag arena measures nearly 4,000 sq. ft. They operate the attraction with 48 new LT-12.5 pro vests, which allows the center to run one group of 24 while another group is suited up and prepped for the next game, increasing throughput substantially.

The facility also features an arcade, 16 bowling lanes and 12 movie theater screening rooms. More information about the companies is available at www.lasertron.us and www.santikos.com.