Iowa Bowling Alley Reopening in August

The only bowling alley in O’Brien County, Iowa – Bowl-Mor Lanes in downtown Sanborn – will roll on after Bert and Bev Van Dam, along with their sons Josh and Jeremy, have taken ownership of the facility.

A family of bowlers, the Van Dams purchased Bowl-Mor in March through an online auction from previous owner Penny Haag, who had owned the business with her husband Mike since 1982 before retiring, according to The N’West Iowa Review.

New to the technical side of things, reopening the alley has been delayed as the new ownership learned they’d have to replace old pinsetters, upgrade ball returns, lanes, bumpers and more.

Now that the 8-lane facility is renovated, there was a July 27 open house and expected grand reopening celebration planned for some time in August. Leagues will resume as usual in September. More information is available at www.facebook.com/BowlMor.