16-Year-Old Fortnite Player Wins Millions at World Cup

Who ever said video games don’t pay off? You certainly won’t be able to tell that to Kyle Giersdorf, a 16-year-old Pennsylvania boy who won $3 million at the Fortnite World Cup tournament on July 28 in New York.

Global revenues from esports and professional video game competitions will hit $1.1 billion in 2019, up 27 percent since last year, according to CNBC. That’s due to “ballooning revenues from advertising, sponsorship and media rights.” Launched in 2017, the game’s popularity has helped Epic Games reach a $15 billion valuation last year