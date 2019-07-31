NJAA Offers Scholarships

Applications for the New Jersey Amusement Assn.’s employee scholarship program are now being accepted through Aug. 9.

The fund will make awards to qualified applicants (current employees of NJAA members in good standing) who are studying at an accredited U.S. college or university. The amount will vary according to the availability of funds.

Award recipients will be notified on Sept. 1, and the scholarships will be given at the NJAA’s 22nd Annual Fritz Rolle Legacy Golf Outing on Sept. 17.

Applicants must submit an essay, letter of recommendation, paystub and unofficial transcripts to [email protected]. More information is available here or on the NJAA website, www.njamusements.com, under the Join NJAA tab (just tap “Scholarships”).