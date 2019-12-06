Golden Tee Mobile “Just as Addictive”

A favorite arcade game from Incredible Technologies is celebrating its 30th year with Golden Tee 2020, and a mobile version of the game has been called “just as addictive” by Golf.com.

Not everyone is as lucky to have a Golden Tee machine in their office like the folks at Golf.com, they said, so the mobile edition is a solid stand-in. Free with the option for additional in-app purchases, the recently-released Golden Tee mobile app includes the same courses, golfer outfits, aerial views and quick-moving club changes as the arcade version.

While not available yet, I.T. confirmed on their Twitter page that a head-to-head challenge mode is on its way, likely in early 2020. That would allow players to go up against their friends. Learn more and stay up-to-date on www.goldentee.com.