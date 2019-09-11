IAAPA Expo Europe Next Week in Paris

The IAAPA Expo Europe conference and trade show goes from Sept. 16-19 in Paris (that’s France, by the way – hope no one accidentally booked flights to Paris, Texas). Billed as the leisure industry’s premier event in Europe, it will feature various educational programs and networking opportunities in addition to the trade show.

Booking Boss, a ticketing and booking management platform owned by Embed parent company Helix Leisure, will be making its first appearance at the show. They’ll be at Booth #2342. More information is at www.embedcard.com or www.bookingboss.com.