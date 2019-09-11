Harvick Bolsters Big Buck

As you may remember from our Aug. 21 news item, Busch Beer was set to kick off a nationwide campaign aimed at driving traffic to Big Buck HD machines. A different kind of driving got the promotion into full swing when NASCAR’s Kevin Harvick took his Big Buck Hunter-themed car to a fourth-place finish at the Bojangles 500 race in Darlington, S.C.

The Busch-Big Buck promotion, which goes through the end of 2019, includes a special edition Hunting Permit player card and a sweepstakes for a free Busch-themed Big Buck HD machine. Learn more on the RePlay website or by visiting www.bigbuckhd.com.