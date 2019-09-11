FEG Installs Another Chaos Jump VR System

The Montreal-based virtual reality team at Minority Media recently announced Family Entertainment Group installed another Chaos Jump VR system at one of their locations – this time at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nev.

It’s Minority Media’s first install in a casino. The FEG facility there, called Fun Quest, boasts 40,000 sq. ft. of games and attractions – more than 125 arcade games, laser tag and much more. Contact them at www.weareminority.com and refer back to RePlay’s August VR Spotlight for more information on the product.