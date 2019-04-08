Hyosung Discontinues 2700 Model

Nautilus Hyosung America, Inc., a leading manufacturer of ATMs, has announced that it will discontinue its popular model 2700. The last production run of the 2700 will begin shipping in late April.

The company’s Force model, which debuted last year, will take the place of the old machine.

Introduced in 2010, the 2700 quickly became a favorite among independent ATM operators, selling nearly 50,000 units since its introduction. For additional information, contact the company at www.hyosungamericas.com.