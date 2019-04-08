ATM Expo Registration

Registration has opened for the National ATM Council’s 2019 Conference and Expo, to be held at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas from Oct. 15-17.

Potential attendees are welcomed to register in April to be automatically entered in the organization’s 50th anniversary “kick-off drawing,” where a winner will get $500 toward airfare to attend the Expo.

Early bird registration for attendees is $345 for members and $575 for non-members and is good through July 9. Visit www.natmc.org or this link for more information.